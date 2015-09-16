Menu
Seasons
Geunyeoneun yeppeodda All seasons
She Was Pretty
12+
Production year
2015
Country
South Korea
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
MBC
Series rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Geunyeoneun yeppeodda"
Season 1
16 episodes
16 September 2015 - 11 November 2015
