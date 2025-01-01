Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Rossiya molodaya poster
Rossiya molodaya poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Rossiya molodaya

Rossiya molodaya (1984 - 1984)

Россия молодая 18+
Production year 1984
Country USSR
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 8 minutes
TV channel ЦТ СССР
Runtime 10 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

The series "Young Russia" is about the last Tsar of all Russia and the first All-Russian Emperor. The figure of Peter I firmly entered the pantheon of great pre-revolutionary characters in Russian history, and therefore his first steps are shown on the screen with great attention and sympathy. At the center of the plot is the birth of the glorious Russian fleet and the battle with the formidable Swedish enemy. The TV film does not focus solely on the autocrat and provides a multi-layered picture of the life and struggle of people who believe in his great cause.
Cast
Cast
Boris Nevzorov
Boris Nevzorov
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Aleksandra Yakovleva
Oleg Borisov
Oleg Borisov
Ivan Lapikov
Ivan Lapikov
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Rossiya molodaya - Season 1 Season 1
1984, 9 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more