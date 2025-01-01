The series "Young Russia" is about the last Tsar of all Russia and the first All-Russian Emperor. The figure of Peter I firmly entered the pantheon of great pre-revolutionary characters in Russian history, and therefore his first steps are shown on the screen with great attention and sympathy. At the center of the plot is the birth of the glorious Russian fleet and the battle with the formidable Swedish enemy. The TV film does not focus solely on the autocrat and provides a multi-layered picture of the life and struggle of people who believe in his great cause.

