Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
El clon poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows El clon

El clon (2001 - 2002)

O Clone 18+
Production year 2001
Country Brazil
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Rede Globo
Runtime 187 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

In the series "O Clone," the headstrong Moroccan woman, Jade, tries to maintain her independence, often facing criticism from her family. Unexpectedly, she falls in love with Lucas, a Brazilian man, but they cannot be together due to his background. They meet in secret and try to carry their love through the years, despite obstacles and disapproval from their relatives. Their lives are completely turned upside down by a cloning experiment, resulting in the appearance of a young man's exact double.
Cast
Cast
Giovanna Antonelli
Giovanna Antonelli
Murilo Benício
Murilo Benício
Letícia Sabatella
Letícia Sabatella
Débora Falabella
Débora Falabella
Stênio Garcia
Vera Fischer
Vera Fischer
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
8.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
El clon - Season 1 Season 1
2001, 250 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more