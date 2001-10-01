In the series "O Clone," the headstrong Moroccan woman, Jade, tries to maintain her independence, often facing criticism from her family. Unexpectedly, she falls in love with Lucas, a Brazilian man, but they cannot be together due to his background. They meet in secret and try to carry their love through the years, despite obstacles and disapproval from their relatives. Their lives are completely turned upside down by a cloning experiment, resulting in the appearance of a young man's exact double.

