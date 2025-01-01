Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Noir
Quotes
Noir quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Altena
If love can kill a person, surely hatred can save them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirika Yuumura
Love may kill people... but hatred cannot save them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Houko Kuwashima
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree