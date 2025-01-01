Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mr. Bean Quotes

Mr. Bean quotes

[opening theme]
Choir [singing] Ecce homo qui est faba.
[Latin: "Behold the man who is a bean"]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Bean [stating his name] Bean.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more