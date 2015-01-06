Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Agent Carter
Seasons
Agent Carter All seasons
Marvel's Agent Carter
18+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
ABC
Series rating
7.9
Rate
11
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Agent Carter"
Season 1
8 episodes
6 January 2015 - 24 February 2015
Season 2
10 episodes
19 January 2016 - 1 March 2016
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree