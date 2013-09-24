Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows London Irish

London Irish (2013 - 2013)

London Irish 18+
Production year 2013
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Channel 4
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

What can the Irish do in the capital of Great Britain? Work, go to the pub every day, and get drunk to oblivion on weekends, while getting involved in many different blurry relationships. On one hand, it's good that the English can't understand their strong Irish accent, but on the other hand, it gets very lonely. But Paddy, Conor, Brona, and Liam can handle any difficulty in a city where they want to get rid of them as quickly as possible because they do everything with humor. They are the London Irish.
Ирландцы в Лондоне - trailer сериала
London Irish  trailer сериала
Cast
Tom Austen
Peter Campion
Kerr Logan
Alex Lanipekun
Sinead Keenan
Ardal O'Hanlon
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.8
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
London Irish - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 6 episodes
 
