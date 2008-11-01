Menu
Legend of the Seeker
Legend of the Seeker All seasons
16+
Production year
2008
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
Series rating
8.0
7.6
IMDb
All seasons of "Legend of the Seeker"
Season 1
22 episodes
1 November 2008 - 23 May 2009
Season 2
22 episodes
7 November 2009 - 22 May 2010
