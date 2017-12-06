The series "Knightfall" intertwines real historical events with the legends that have grown around the Templars over the centuries. The creators have placed the tragic fate of the knights-templars at the center of the plot. For many years, they valiantly fought in Palestine and amassed wealth. According to legend, these warriors even possessed the Holy Grail. Their fame, wealth, and influence were envied by the powerful of this world throughout Europe. Finally, the King of France, in alliance with the Holy See, decides to put an end to them.

