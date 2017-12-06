Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Knightfall poster
Knightfall poster
Knightfall poster
Knightfall poster
Ratings
7.0 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Knightfall

Knightfall (2017 - 2019)

Knightfall 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel History
Runtime 18 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "Knightfall" intertwines real historical events with the legends that have grown around the Templars over the centuries. The creators have placed the tragic fate of the knights-templars at the center of the plot. For many years, they valiantly fought in Palestine and amassed wealth. According to legend, these warriors even possessed the Holy Grail. Their fame, wealth, and influence were envied by the powerful of this world throughout Europe. Finally, the King of France, in alliance with the Holy See, decides to put an end to them.
Падение ордена - trailer сериала
Knightfall  trailer сериала
Cast Characters
Creator
Don Handfield
Richard Rayner
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Ed Stoppard
Ed Stoppard King Philip IV of France
Jim Carter
Jim Carter Pope Boniface VIII
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill Talus
Julian Ovenden
Julian Ovenden William De Nogaret
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Knightfall - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 10 episodes
 
Knightfall - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more