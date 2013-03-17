Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
About
In the Flesh
In the Flesh
In the Flesh
18+
Production year
2013
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
BBC Three
Series rating
6.9
7.9
IMDb
All seasons of "In the Flesh"
Season 1
3 episodes
17 March 2013 - 31 March 2013
Season 2
6 episodes
4 May 2014 - 8 June 2014
