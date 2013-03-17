Menu
In the Flesh 18+
Production year 2013
Country Great Britain
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC Three

6.9
7.9 IMDb
All seasons of "In the Flesh"
In the Flesh - Season 1 Season 1
3 episodes 17 March 2013 - 31 March 2013
 
In the Flesh - Season 2 Season 2
6 episodes 4 May 2014 - 8 June 2014
 
