few votes IMDb Rating: 6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ikki tousen

Ikki tousen (2003 - 2010)

Ikki Tousen 18+
Production year 2003
Country Japan
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel AT-X
Runtime 19 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

Seven educational institutions in the Kanto region are engaged in battles against each other. The students are exceptional street fighters. They wear magatama stones in their ears, which contain the power of the spirits from the Three Kingdoms era. The magatama is colored according to the owner's rank. Each warrior, known as a toshi, has the task of becoming more powerful than their opponents. At the center of the events is a girl named Sonsaku Hakufu. According to legend, she is destined to become the leader of one of the schools.
Cast
Satoshi Hino
Minori Chihara
Yuko Kaida
Masumi Asano
Kei Shindo
Hajime Iijima
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6 IMDb
Seasons
Ikki tousen - Season 1 Season 1
2003, 13 episodes
 
Ikki tousen - Season 2 Season 2
2007, 12 episodes
 
Ikki tousen - Season 3 Season 3
2008, 12 episodes
 
Ikki tousen - Season 4 Season 4
2010, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
