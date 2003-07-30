Seven educational institutions in the Kanto region are engaged in battles against each other. The students are exceptional street fighters. They wear magatama stones in their ears, which contain the power of the spirits from the Three Kingdoms era. The magatama is colored according to the owner's rank. Each warrior, known as a toshi, has the task of becoming more powerful than their opponents. At the center of the events is a girl named Sonsaku Hakufu. According to legend, she is destined to become the leader of one of the schools.

Expand