How to Get Away with Murder
How to Get Away with Murder All seasons
How to Get Away with Murder
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
ABC
Series rating
8.4
12
votes
8.1
IMDb
All seasons of "How to Get Away with Murder"
Season 1
15 episodes
25 September 2014 - 26 February 2015
Season 2
15 episodes
24 September 2015 - 17 March 2016
Season 3
15 episodes
22 September 2016 - 23 February 2017
Season 4
15 episodes
28 September 2017 - 15 March 2018
Season 5
15 episodes
27 September 2018 - 28 February 2019
Season 6
15 episodes
26 September 2019 - 14 May 2020
