Seasons
Happy Endings All seasons
Happy Endings
16+
Production year
2011
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
ABC
Series rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Happy Endings"
Season 1
13 episodes
13 April 2011 - 24 August 2011
Season 2
21 episodes
28 September 2011 - 4 April 2012
Season 3
23 episodes
23 October 2012 - 3 May 2013
