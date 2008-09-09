Menu
Fringe
16+
Production year
2008
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
Fox
Series rating
8.3
Rate
12
votes
8.4
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Fringe"
Season 1
20 episodes
9 September 2008 - 12 May 2009
Season 2
23 episodes
17 September 2009 - 20 May 2010
Season 3
22 episodes
23 September 2010 - 6 May 2011
Season 4
22 episodes
23 September 2011 - 11 May 2012
Season 5
13 episodes
28 September 2012 - 18 January 2013
