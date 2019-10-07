Menu
Black Lightning

Black Lightning 2018 episode 13 season 3

"Black Lightning" season 3 all episodes
The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of Blackbird
Season 3 / Episode 1 7 October 2019
The Book of Occupation: Chapter Two: Maryam's Tasbih
Season 3 / Episode 2 14 October 2019
The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three: Agent Odell's Pipe-Dream
Season 3 / Episode 3 21 October 2019
The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four: Lynn's Ouroboros
Season 3 / Episode 4 28 October 2019
The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five: Requiem for Tavon
Season 3 / Episode 5 11 November 2019
The Book of Resistance: Chapter One: Knocking on Heaven's Door
Season 3 / Episode 6 18 November 2019
The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two: Henderson's Opus
Season 3 / Episode 7 25 November 2019
The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: The Battle of Franklin Terrace
Season 3 / Episode 8 2 December 2019
The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth Crisis
Season 3 / Episode 9 9 December 2019
The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn
Season 3 / Episode 10 20 January 2020
The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two: Lynn's Addiction
Season 3 / Episode 11 27 January 2020
The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three: Motherless ID
Season 3 / Episode 12 3 February 2020
The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four: Grab the Strap
Season 3 / Episode 13 10 February 2020
The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming
Season 3 / Episode 14 24 February 2020
The Book of War: Chapter Two: Freedom Ain't Free
Season 3 / Episode 15 2 March 2020
The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation
Season 3 / Episode 16 9 March 2020
Episode description

В 3 сезоне 13 серии сериала «Черная молния» Джефф и его команда готовятся к спасательной операции, в то время как Линн оказывается в беде, когда сталкивается на той стороне с другим метачеловеком. Чем завершится самоубийственная миссия?

