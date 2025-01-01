Menu
H2O: Just Add Water quotes
Rikki Chadwick
How did the test go?
Lewis McCartney
Well, according to the test, you are a seven-year-old German shepherd.
Rikki Chadwick
I was wondering when you would figure out it wasn't my real hair.
Byron
Thanks for last night. You have the worlds best lips.
Emma Gilbert
[spits out drink] Lips! My lips? What's he talking about? Guys?
Rikki Chadwick
We'll draw straws and decide which one of us the others will eat.
Emma Gilbert
That's not funny!
Rikki Chadwick
I'm relieving the tension.
Cleo Sertori
You're making it worse.
Byron
[Emma grabs his butt and he turns around to see Cleo] Cleo, nice to see you too.
Cleo Sertori
Uh, thanks.
Rikki Chadwick
Zane Bennett is a pig. I take a chance to get under his skin any time I get one.
Emma Gilbert
You've got a lot of hair in your nose there, Harrison. That's a real forest.
Emma Gilbert
Aunt Thea, your skirt, did you steal our picnic rug?
Rikki Chadwick
Emma may look tough but she's easily hurt.
Louise Chatham
Don't ever talk to sea-perch. You never can trust those fish.
[repeated line]
Lewis McCartney
It's complicated.
Rikki Chadwick
I never liked pool parties anyway.
