H2O: Just Add Water Quotes

H2O: Just Add Water quotes

Rikki Chadwick How did the test go?
Lewis McCartney Well, according to the test, you are a seven-year-old German shepherd.
Rikki Chadwick I was wondering when you would figure out it wasn't my real hair.
Byron Thanks for last night. You have the worlds best lips.
Emma Gilbert [spits out drink] Lips! My lips? What's he talking about? Guys?
Rikki Chadwick We'll draw straws and decide which one of us the others will eat.
Emma Gilbert That's not funny!
Rikki Chadwick I'm relieving the tension.
Cleo Sertori You're making it worse.
Byron [Emma grabs his butt and he turns around to see Cleo] Cleo, nice to see you too.
Cleo Sertori Uh, thanks.
Rikki Chadwick Zane Bennett is a pig. I take a chance to get under his skin any time I get one.
Emma Gilbert You've got a lot of hair in your nose there, Harrison. That's a real forest.
Emma Gilbert Aunt Thea, your skirt, did you steal our picnic rug?
Rikki Chadwick Emma may look tough but she's easily hurt.
Louise Chatham Don't ever talk to sea-perch. You never can trust those fish.
[repeated line]
Lewis McCartney It's complicated.
Rikki Chadwick I never liked pool parties anyway.
