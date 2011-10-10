Menu
Parade's End
Filming Locations: Parade's End
St. Thomas a Becket Church, Fairfield, Kent, England, UK
Iconic scenes & Locations
Groby Hall: Tietjens family's country estate
Duncombe Park, Helmsley, York, North Yorkshire, England, UK
on location
Vorselaar, Belgium
Nieuwpoort, Belgium
Veurne, Belgium
Cabinet War Office, gentleman's club, Valentine Wannop's bedroom
Dorton House, Sevenoaks, Kent, England, UK
Dept of Statistics
Freemasons' Hall, 60 Great Queen Street, Covent Garden, Westminster, Greater London, England, UK
Harpsden Court, Harpsden Way, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, England, UK
Aalter, Belgium
Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London, England, UK
Filming Dates
10 October 2011 - 22 November 2011
