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Kinoafisha TV Shows The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency Awards

"The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Costumes for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Costumes for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
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