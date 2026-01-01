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The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency
Awards
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Costumes for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Costumes for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
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