Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
The Light in Your Eyes season 1 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Light in Your Eyes
Seasons
Season 1
Nooni Booshige
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
11 February 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
18 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.8
IMDb
Write review
"The Light in Your Eyes" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
11 February 2019
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
12 February 2019
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
18 February 2019
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
19 February 2019
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
25 February 2019
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
26 February 2019
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
4 March 2019
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
5 March 2019
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
11 March 2019
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
12 March 2019
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
18 March 2019
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
19 March 2019
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree