Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Spelskandalen season 1 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Spelskandalen
Seasons
Season 1
Spelskandalen
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
12 September 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.2
IMDb
Write review
"Spelskandalen" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Avsnitt 1
Season 1
Episode 1
12 September 2022
Avsnitt 2
Season 1
Episode 2
12 September 2022
Avsnitt 3
Season 1
Episode 3
19 September 2022
Avsnitt 4
Season 1
Episode 4
26 September 2022
Avsnitt 5
Season 1
Episode 5
26 September 2022
Avsnitt 6
Season 1
Episode 6
26 September 2022
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree