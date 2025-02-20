Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Shōgun
Articles
Статьи о сериале «Shōgun»
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Статьи о сериале «Shōgun»
All info
«Пришлось выключить»: считали «Сёгун» идеальной заменой «Игры престолов»? У автора оригинального сериала совсем другое мнение
Режиссеру кажется, что прошлогодняя новинка чересчур уж сложная.
1 comment
20 February 2025 17:38
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree