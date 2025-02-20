Menu
Кадры из сериалов «Сёгун» и «Игра престолов»
«Пришлось выключить»: считали «Сёгун» идеальной заменой «Игры престолов»? У автора оригинального сериала совсем другое мнение Режиссеру кажется, что прошлогодняя новинка чересчур уж сложная.
1 comment
20 February 2025 17:38
