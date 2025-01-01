Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Shōgun Quotes

Shōgun quotes

[after Blackthorne's guard prevented an assassination attempt by Rodrigues]
Pilot-Major John Blackthorne Captain Yoshinaka was right to search him. Was that your idea?
Lady Toda Buntaro - Mariko Please excuse me, but I was afraid for you.
Pilot-Major John Blackthorne Sad, isn't it? Not being able to trust anyone.
Lady Toda Buntaro - Mariko It is not sad, Anjin-san. It is just one of life's most important rules.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vasco Rodrigues Listen to me, you whore-gutted, pock-marked, motherless scum... I need a favor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more