Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Karpol. 85 2023, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Karpol. 85
Seasons
Season 1
Karpol. 85
12+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
1 November 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
2
Runtime
52 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
"Karpol. 85" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1
Episode 1
1 November 2023
Серия 2
Season 1
Episode 2
1 November 2023
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree