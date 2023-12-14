Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Yu Yu Hakusho 2023, season 1

Yu Yu Hakusho season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Yu Yu Hakusho Seasons Season 1

Yu Yu Hakusho
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 14 December 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 5
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Yu Yu Hakusho List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
14 December 2023
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
14 December 2023
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
14 December 2023
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
14 December 2023
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
14 December 2023
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more