Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Survivor Quotes

Survivor quotes

Self - Host The tribe has spoken.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Self - Host Once again, immunity is back up for grabs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Self - Host Come on in, guys.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more