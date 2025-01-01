Menu
Can Manay
The cost of becoming a human being is very low: Sperm, ovum and a sufficient amount of lust. And here you are on earth.
Özge
How can such a bad men be under such a sky?
Can Manay
Since humans discovered the Golden Ratio at the time of the Ancient Greeks, nature's divine, magic ratio has been visible in everything that appears beautiful to our eyes.
Duru
I want people to see me, yet I don't want to be seen. But all I want is to be on stage. II's like dancing is the only way for me to exist.
Can Manay
You will never leave me.
Duru
I will never leave you.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ozan Güven
Berrak Tüzünataç
Serenay Sarikaya
