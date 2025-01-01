Menu
Can Manay The cost of becoming a human being is very low: Sperm, ovum and a sufficient amount of lust. And here you are on earth.
Özge How can such a bad men be under such a sky?
Can Manay Since humans discovered the Golden Ratio at the time of the Ancient Greeks, nature's divine, magic ratio has been visible in everything that appears beautiful to our eyes.
Duru I want people to see me, yet I don't want to be seen. But all I want is to be on stage. II's like dancing is the only way for me to exist.
Can Manay You will never leave me.
Duru I will never leave you.
