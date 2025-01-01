Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Miraculous: Les aventures de Ladybug et Chat Noir Quotes

Miraculous: Les aventures de Ladybug et Chat Noir quotes

Marinette [opening sequence] In the daytime, I'm Marinette. Just a normal girl with a normal life. But there's something about me that no one knows yet. 'Cause I have a secret.
Cat Noir M'lady
[repeated line]
Hawk Moth Fly away, my little Akuma, and evilize him/her.
[repeated line, when giving Miraculous to holders]
Ladybug [insert new holder's first and last name] here is the Miraculous of the
[insert animal motif]
Ladybug which grants the power of
[insert concept name or superpower name]
Ladybug . You will use it for the greater good. Once the mission is over, you will return the Miraculous to me.
[repeated line, when opening the Miracle Box after Ladybug goes to retrieve additional Miraculous to defeat a villain]
Wang Fu Marinette Dupain-Cheng, pick an ally you can trust to fight alongside you in this mission. Choose wisely. Such powers are meant to serve the greater good.
[repeated line]
Marinette Tikki, spots on!
[transforms into Ladybug]
[repeated line]
Adrien Agreste Plagg, claws out!
[transforms into Cat Noir]
[repeated line]
Chloé Bourgeois Ridiculous, utterly ridiculous!
