Sen Anlat Karadeniz
Sen Anlat Karadeniz quotes
Mustafa Kaleli
Oy, My Asiye, Oy...
Nefes
For the first time in 24 years I breathe with you.
Tahir Kaleli
While I was breathing comfortably for 29 years, you were in hell.
Nefes
Children kiss their mothers before they sleep. They do not hide the phone.
Asiye Kaleli
What, My Mistafa, What...
Vedat Sayar
I was not be man of Nefes's dreams, but I was be man of her nightmares.
Nefes
I give my life for him, but I can not be life for him.
Nefes
Tahir, why did it take you so long to get out?
Tahir Kaleli
I'm sorry Nefes... There was some traffic down there.
Tahir Kaleli
Riv riv is a women's ancestor sports
Nefes
You didn't just kill Tahir. You killed my hope.
Nefes
I went to Vedat as a death not as a breath.
Murat Kaleli
It is not our hostility that we did, brother, it was disappointment.
Tahir Kaleli
Yigit is not a rape child, he's a orphan.
