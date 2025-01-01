Menu
Sen Anlat Karadeniz quotes

Mustafa Kaleli Oy, My Asiye, Oy...
Nefes For the first time in 24 years I breathe with you.
Tahir Kaleli While I was breathing comfortably for 29 years, you were in hell.
Nefes Children kiss their mothers before they sleep. They do not hide the phone.
Asiye Kaleli What, My Mistafa, What...
Vedat Sayar I was not be man of Nefes's dreams, but I was be man of her nightmares.
Nefes I give my life for him, but I can not be life for him.
Nefes Tahir, why did it take you so long to get out?
Tahir Kaleli I'm sorry Nefes... There was some traffic down there.
Tahir Kaleli Riv riv is a women's ancestor sports
Nefes You didn't just kill Tahir. You killed my hope.
Nefes I went to Vedat as a death not as a breath.
Murat Kaleli It is not our hostility that we did, brother, it was disappointment.
Tahir Kaleli Yigit is not a rape child, he's a orphan.
