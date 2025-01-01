Menu
Die Hart Quotes

Die Hart quotes

Kevin Hart I can do more than show up and do the funny or do the dance.
Mikey Would you do that dance? C'mon!
Kevin Hart I need to stop all the bitchin' and moanin', and I need to cowboy the fuck up.
Kevin Hart It's not fucking funny!
Studio Head That may be the strangest movie I've ever seen. So bizarre and... violent.
Kevin Hart Motherfucking squirrels.
