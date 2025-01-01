Menu
Kevin Hart
I can do more than show up and do the funny or do the dance.
Mikey
Would you do that dance? C'mon!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin Hart
I need to stop all the bitchin' and moanin', and I need to cowboy the fuck up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin Hart
It's not fucking funny!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Studio Head
That may be the strangest movie I've ever seen. So bizarre and... violent.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kevin Hart
Motherfucking squirrels.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
