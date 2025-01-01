Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Wolf Creek Quotes

Wolf Creek quotes

Roland Thorogood So, uh, what's your line of work, sir?
Mick Taylor Me? Oh, I shoot pests. You know, feral animals, ah, pigs, donkeys, camels, tourists.
[laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roland Thorogood Now, that's a knife.
Mick Taylor [chuckles] Too right it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernadette What are you gonna do with her when you find her?
Mick Taylor Good question.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eve Thorogood I promise you... I will find him.
[sniffs]
Eve Thorogood I will find him. And I'll make him pay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mick Taylor Hey, ah, I'm looking for a friend of mine. American sheila. You know, long blonde hair. Uh... not bad-lookin'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sullivan Hill [flipping through documents] All these people here have all gone missing...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eve Thorogood Who was that man? Why did he choose us?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mick Taylor No news is good news.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more