Roland Thorogood
So, uh, what's your line of work, sir?
Mick Taylor
Me? Oh, I shoot pests. You know, feral animals, ah, pigs, donkeys, camels, tourists.
[laughs]
Roland Thorogood
Now, that's a knife.
Mick Taylor
[chuckles] Too right it is.
Bernadette
What are you gonna do with her when you find her?
Mick Taylor
Good question.
Eve Thorogood
I promise you... I will find him.
[sniffs]
Eve Thorogood
I will find him. And I'll make him pay.
Mick Taylor
Hey, ah, I'm looking for a friend of mine. American sheila. You know, long blonde hair. Uh... not bad-lookin'.
Sullivan Hill
[flipping through documents] All these people here have all gone missing...
Eve Thorogood
Who was that man? Why did he choose us?
Mick Taylor
No news is good news.
