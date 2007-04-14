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Liar Game 2007 - 2010, season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Liar Game
Seasons
Season 3
Liar Game
16+
Series rating
7.9
Rate
12
votes
8
IMDb
"Liar Game" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
TV series release schedule
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