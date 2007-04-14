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Liar Game 2007 - 2010, season 3

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Kinoafisha TV Shows Liar Game Seasons Season 3
Liar Game 16+

Series rating

7.9
Rate 12 votes
8 IMDb

"Liar Game" season 3 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
TV series release schedule
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