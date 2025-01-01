Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Rurouni Kenshin: Trust and Betrayal Quotes

Rurouni Kenshin: Trust and Betrayal quotes

Kenshin It's better that I do not know why they should die. Doing so would disrupt my concentration.
Shisengumi Warrior [referring to Kenshin] That's the one! He's the assassain!
Kenshin [to Tomoe] You must leave this place, quickly.
Tomoe [holds Kenshin's hand] I am your sheath. I am destinted to stand with you, no matter what.
Kenshin You will die...
Tomoe ...by your side.
Îzuka This slip of a body guard drew your blood? He was more skilled than he looked.
Kenshin Not skilled. Just stubborn.
Seijûrô Hiko The moon... peers down on a diseased world.
Seijûrô Hiko There is no cure for the disease. An entire race vaults mindlessly into destruction. Not even a man of colossal power will be able to prevent the inevitable.
Tomoe So you kill people that you think should die. Or rather, you've entrusted that decision to your leaders.
Landlady [referring to Tomoe] She may have had some trouble in the past but I'm not letting that bother me. If I kicked out everyone who's had a bad history, I wouldn't have any servants or clients.
Tomoe Forgive me, my love... forgive me...
Tomoe You... You made it. You made the bloody rain fall.
Seijûrô Hiko He is pure of heart, but so are fools.
Seijûrô Hiko You are about to die, so knowing my name is useless to you.
Seijûrô Hiko You won't be alive long enough to remember my name.
