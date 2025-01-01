Menu
Rurouni Kenshin: Trust and Betrayal
Rurouni Kenshin: Trust and Betrayal quotes
Kenshin
It's better that I do not know why they should die. Doing so would disrupt my concentration.
Shisengumi Warrior
[referring to Kenshin] That's the one! He's the assassain!
Kenshin
[to Tomoe] You must leave this place, quickly.
Tomoe
[holds Kenshin's hand] I am your sheath. I am destinted to stand with you, no matter what.
Kenshin
You will die...
Tomoe
...by your side.
Îzuka
This slip of a body guard drew your blood? He was more skilled than he looked.
Kenshin
Not skilled. Just stubborn.
Seijûrô Hiko
The moon... peers down on a diseased world.
Seijûrô Hiko
There is no cure for the disease. An entire race vaults mindlessly into destruction. Not even a man of colossal power will be able to prevent the inevitable.
Tomoe
So you kill people that you think should die. Or rather, you've entrusted that decision to your leaders.
Landlady
[referring to Tomoe] She may have had some trouble in the past but I'm not letting that bother me. If I kicked out everyone who's had a bad history, I wouldn't have any servants or clients.
Tomoe
Forgive me, my love... forgive me...
Tomoe
You... You made it. You made the bloody rain fall.
Seijûrô Hiko
He is pure of heart, but so are fools.
Seijûrô Hiko
You are about to die, so knowing my name is useless to you.
Seijûrô Hiko
You won't be alive long enough to remember my name.
