Статьи о сериале «Welcome to Derry» All info
Bill Skarsgard
What Happened Before 'It'? Welcome to 'Derry Tells' the Horror HBO’s Been Hiding Beneath the sewers, something older than fear begins to stir…
27 May 2025 20:30
Stills from the series 'IT: Welcome to Derry'
Fear Awakens in 'Welcome to Derry' Trailer: HBO Dives Into Pennywise’s Deadly Past Creepy clown returns to haunt a new generation of viewers.
21 May 2025 11:29
Still from the film 'Cujo'
Following 'The Monkeys' Success, Netflix Is Rebooting a Stephen King Horror Classic — Will It Be Darker Than the 1983 Film? Netflix revisits King’s terrifying tale — could this version be his darkest yet?
12 March 2025 15:11
Nico Parker, Jenna Ortega
Most Anticipated New and Returning TV Shows Coming in 2025 Get ready for a year packed with epic TV moments!
4 January 2025 16:00
