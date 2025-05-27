Menu
What Happened Before 'It'? Welcome to 'Derry Tells' the Horror HBO’s Been Hiding
Beneath the sewers, something older than fear begins to stir…
Write review
27 May 2025 20:30
Fear Awakens in 'Welcome to Derry' Trailer: HBO Dives Into Pennywise’s Deadly Past
Creepy clown returns to haunt a new generation of viewers.
Write review
21 May 2025 11:29
Following 'The Monkeys' Success, Netflix Is Rebooting a Stephen King Horror Classic — Will It Be Darker Than the 1983 Film?
Netflix revisits King’s terrifying tale — could this version be his darkest yet?
Write review
12 March 2025 15:11
Most Anticipated New and Returning TV Shows Coming in 2025
Get ready for a year packed with epic TV moments!
Write review
4 January 2025 16:00
