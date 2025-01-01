Menu
Dungeons & Dragons
Quotes
Dungeons & Dragons quotes
About
Seasons
Cast and roles
Quotes
Eric
Y-you guys grow up to be wookies?
Eric
Now what?
Presto
Now we find Tiamat.
Eric
How do we know which one is her?
Presto
Easy, dummy. She'll be the one who attacks us.
Presto
I'll fiddle with my twiddle and diddle with the middle and make a magic riddle that'll turn the giant little.
Eric
Oh great. Now he's doing nursery rhymes.
Hank
The orcs took Bobby and me to their camp. I managed to escape, but Bobby couldn't.
Shiela
That's a lie!
Diana the Acrobat
Sheila! What's the matter?
Shiela
I went to the orc camp. I saw Hank talking to the orcs. They were planning our capture. He's working for them now!
Hank
I wonder why there are no guards around here.
Eric
Because nobody is stupid enough to ever try to come here, that's why.
[the kids have had enough of Venger foiling their attempts to get home]
Eric
It's all Venger's fault! We oughtta do something about that guy.
Hank
Eric's right!
Eric
I am?
Hank
Yeah, and we ARE going to do something about him!
Eric
We are?
Hank
That's right. The only chance we have of getting out of this world is if we take care of Venger once and for all.
Shiela
But how? Nobody can stop Venger. Not even Dungeon Master!
Hank
Wrong. There's one thing that can. A dragon: Tiamat.
Eric
[shocked] You're crazy...
[Bobby has been bitten by a dragon turtle and is sick]
Diana the Acrobat
There must be something we can do. We can't just let him get worse.
Dungeon Master
The only cure - is the foot of a Yellowdragon.
Eric
Oh great. What are we supposed to do? Waltz up to a yellow dragon and ask to borrow his foot?
Presto
Sheesh Eric, enough with the spit and polish, huh?
Eric
You can never have too much polish, Presto.
[mumbling to himself]
Eric
Cause I ran outta spit an hour ago.
[Kelek has just been busted for trying to usurp Venger's power]
Bobby
[sing-song] Somebody's gettin' in trou-ble!
Eric
[speaking to Presto] Did you hear what he said? No telling *what* we may run into.
Dungeon Master
[appearing from nowhere] No telling?
Eric
[shouts in startlement] Dungeon Master! Do you always have to do that?
Dungeon Master
No. Not always.
Eric
Huh?
Dungeon Master
However, through defeat you shall find victory.
Diana the Acrobat
What's that supposed to mean?
Eric
It means the warranty has run out on Dungeon Master's brain.
Diana the Acrobat
Obi-Wan Kenobi he's not!
Presto
Sorry Eric... my hat doesn't work that well when it's wet.
Eric
Or any other time!
Presto
My hocus-pocus is out of focus.
Eric
We're outnumbered ten to one!
Diana the Acrobat
Alright then. You take two, I'll take eighteen.
Venger
Beware what you say when you speak of magic, wizard, or you shall see who has the greater power.
Dungeon Master
Just follow that path. But beware. You must never touch - the beauty - that breathes the beast.
Eric
Beauty that breathes the beast? What is that, Cinderella with bad breath?
Golem
Golem destroy intruders.
Bobby
Oh yeah? Not before I do a Steve Garvey number on your nose!
Eric
[sarcastically] This is great. Now we're looking for a bunch of crybabies and a yacht club.
Venger
Why did you not finish me?
Hank
Because if we did, we'd be no better than you.
[Bobby is walking with Sogor, both appear to be the same age]
Sogor
How old are you Bobby?
Bobby
Almost ten
Sogor
And you're allowed to go out on your own? I wasn't allowed to go out on my own till I was 55!
Bobby
Fifty-five? How old are you now?
Sogor
Seventy-four.
[Bobby drops his firewood and takes off running]
[The Young Ones are trapped by a pack of wolves; a howl in the distance makes them suddenly leave]
Shiela
What do you think scared them off?
Eric
Simple Sheila, they took one look at my great strength; one look at my grim weapon.
Diana the Acrobat
And one look at your grody face.
[Bobby laughs loudly]
Hank
[addressing some Bullywugs] Hello. We come in peace.
Eric
A lot of good *that's* gonna do.
Hank
It always works in the movies.
Bobby
The giant's gaining on us.
Shiela
He'll be dancing on us if we don't hurry.
Shiela
We're trapped in another world.
Eric
What else is new.
Shiela
I think we're lost.
Presto
I think we're exhausted.
Eric
I think we're stupid.
Shiela
Make him tell what he did to Bobby! Where's my brother?
Diana the Acrobat
Take it easy, Sheila.
Shiela
But what if treason isn't the only thing he's guilty of? What if he's guilty of...
Dungeon Master
Evil energy is like evil force. Change its direction, and it changes to good!
Venger
I will use the magic of your hat to add to my power!
