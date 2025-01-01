[the kids have had enough of Venger foiling their attempts to get home]

Eric It's all Venger's fault! We oughtta do something about that guy.

Hank Eric's right!

Eric I am?

Hank Yeah, and we ARE going to do something about him!

Eric We are?

Hank That's right. The only chance we have of getting out of this world is if we take care of Venger once and for all.

Shiela But how? Nobody can stop Venger. Not even Dungeon Master!

Hank Wrong. There's one thing that can. A dragon: Tiamat.