Eric Y-you guys grow up to be wookies?
Eric Now what?
Presto Now we find Tiamat.
Eric How do we know which one is her?
Presto Easy, dummy. She'll be the one who attacks us.
Presto I'll fiddle with my twiddle and diddle with the middle and make a magic riddle that'll turn the giant little.
Eric Oh great. Now he's doing nursery rhymes.
Hank The orcs took Bobby and me to their camp. I managed to escape, but Bobby couldn't.
Shiela That's a lie!
Diana the Acrobat Sheila! What's the matter?
Shiela I went to the orc camp. I saw Hank talking to the orcs. They were planning our capture. He's working for them now!
Hank I wonder why there are no guards around here.
Eric Because nobody is stupid enough to ever try to come here, that's why.
[the kids have had enough of Venger foiling their attempts to get home]
Eric It's all Venger's fault! We oughtta do something about that guy.
Hank Eric's right!
Eric I am?
Hank Yeah, and we ARE going to do something about him!
Eric We are?
Hank That's right. The only chance we have of getting out of this world is if we take care of Venger once and for all.
Shiela But how? Nobody can stop Venger. Not even Dungeon Master!
Hank Wrong. There's one thing that can. A dragon: Tiamat.
Eric [shocked] You're crazy...
[Bobby has been bitten by a dragon turtle and is sick]
Diana the Acrobat There must be something we can do. We can't just let him get worse.
Dungeon Master The only cure - is the foot of a Yellowdragon.
Eric Oh great. What are we supposed to do? Waltz up to a yellow dragon and ask to borrow his foot?
Presto Sheesh Eric, enough with the spit and polish, huh?
Eric You can never have too much polish, Presto.
[mumbling to himself]
Eric Cause I ran outta spit an hour ago.
[Kelek has just been busted for trying to usurp Venger's power]
Bobby [sing-song] Somebody's gettin' in trou-ble!
Eric [speaking to Presto] Did you hear what he said? No telling *what* we may run into.
Dungeon Master [appearing from nowhere] No telling?
Eric [shouts in startlement] Dungeon Master! Do you always have to do that?
Dungeon Master No. Not always.
Eric Huh?
Dungeon Master However, through defeat you shall find victory.
Diana the Acrobat What's that supposed to mean?
Eric It means the warranty has run out on Dungeon Master's brain.
Diana the Acrobat Obi-Wan Kenobi he's not!
Presto Sorry Eric... my hat doesn't work that well when it's wet.
Eric Or any other time!
Presto My hocus-pocus is out of focus.
Eric We're outnumbered ten to one!
Diana the Acrobat Alright then. You take two, I'll take eighteen.
Venger Beware what you say when you speak of magic, wizard, or you shall see who has the greater power.
Dungeon Master Just follow that path. But beware. You must never touch - the beauty - that breathes the beast.
Eric Beauty that breathes the beast? What is that, Cinderella with bad breath?
Golem Golem destroy intruders.
Bobby Oh yeah? Not before I do a Steve Garvey number on your nose!
Eric [sarcastically] This is great. Now we're looking for a bunch of crybabies and a yacht club.
Venger Why did you not finish me?
Hank Because if we did, we'd be no better than you.
[Bobby is walking with Sogor, both appear to be the same age]
Sogor How old are you Bobby?
Bobby Almost ten
Sogor And you're allowed to go out on your own? I wasn't allowed to go out on my own till I was 55!
Bobby Fifty-five? How old are you now?
Sogor Seventy-four.
[Bobby drops his firewood and takes off running]
[The Young Ones are trapped by a pack of wolves; a howl in the distance makes them suddenly leave]
Shiela What do you think scared them off?
Eric Simple Sheila, they took one look at my great strength; one look at my grim weapon.
Diana the Acrobat And one look at your grody face.
[Bobby laughs loudly]
Hank [addressing some Bullywugs] Hello. We come in peace.
Eric A lot of good *that's* gonna do.
Hank It always works in the movies.
Bobby The giant's gaining on us.
Shiela He'll be dancing on us if we don't hurry.
Shiela We're trapped in another world.
Eric What else is new.
Shiela I think we're lost.
Presto I think we're exhausted.
Eric I think we're stupid.
Shiela Make him tell what he did to Bobby! Where's my brother?
Diana the Acrobat Take it easy, Sheila.
Shiela But what if treason isn't the only thing he's guilty of? What if he's guilty of...
Dungeon Master Evil energy is like evil force. Change its direction, and it changes to good!
Venger I will use the magic of your hat to add to my power!
