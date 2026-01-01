Menu
Filming Locations: Why Didn't They Ask Evans?
The Running Horses Pub, Mickleham, Surrey, England, UK
Iconic scenes & Locations
Cliffs adjoining golf course
Three Cliffs Bay, Gower Peninsula, Wales, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Exterior street scenes
Guildford, Surrey, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Golf club course at the beginning
Pennard golf club, Pennard, Gower, Swansea, Wales
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Where bobby and frankie had thier picnic
Pennard Castle, Pennard, Gower Penninsula, Swansea, Wales
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Used for interior and garden of Marcham family home
Polesden Lacey, England
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
