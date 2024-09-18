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Agatha: Coven of Chaos 2024, season 1

Agatha: Coven of Chaos season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Agatha: Coven of Chaos Seasons Season 1
Agatha All Along
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 18 September 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 9
Runtime 6 hours 27 minutes

Series rating

7.9
Rate 17 votes
7.2 IMDb

"Agatha: Coven of Chaos" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Seekest Thou the Road
Season 1 Episode 1
18 September 2024
Circle Sewn With Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate
Season 1 Episode 2
18 September 2024
Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials
Season 1 Episode 3
25 September 2024
If I Can't Reach You, Let My Song Teach You
Season 1 Episode 4
2 October 2024
Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power
Season 1 Episode 5
9 October 2024
Familiar by Thy Side
Season 1 Episode 6
16 October 2024
Death's Hand in Mine
Season 1 Episode 7
23 October 2024
Follow Me My Friend To Glory at the End
Season 1 Episode 8
30 October 2024
Maiden Mother Crone
Season 1 Episode 9
30 October 2024
TV series release schedule
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