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Agatha: Coven of Chaos 2024, season 1
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Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Seasons
Season 1
Agatha All Along
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
18 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
9
Runtime
6 hours 27 minutes
Series rating
7.9
Rate
17
votes
7.2
IMDb
"Agatha: Coven of Chaos" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Seekest Thou the Road
Season 1
Episode 1
18 September 2024
Circle Sewn With Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate
Season 1
Episode 2
18 September 2024
Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials
Season 1
Episode 3
25 September 2024
If I Can't Reach You, Let My Song Teach You
Season 1
Episode 4
2 October 2024
Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power
Season 1
Episode 5
9 October 2024
Familiar by Thy Side
Season 1
Episode 6
16 October 2024
Death's Hand in Mine
Season 1
Episode 7
23 October 2024
Follow Me My Friend To Glory at the End
Season 1
Episode 8
30 October 2024
Maiden Mother Crone
Season 1
Episode 9
30 October 2024
TV series release schedule
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