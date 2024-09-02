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The Tower 2021 - 2024, season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Tower
Seasons
Season 3
The Tower
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
2 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.0
Rate
11
votes
7
IMDb
The Tower List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 3
Episode 1
2 September 2024
Episode 2
Season 3
Episode 2
2 September 2024
Episode 3
Season 3
Episode 3
2 September 2024
Episode 4
Season 3
Episode 4
2 September 2024
TV series release schedule
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