Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Articles
Статьи о сериале «Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story»
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Статьи о сериале «Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story»
All info
This Netflix Hit Has Surpassed Even 'Stranger Things' Season 4: 141 Million Views in Just Three Months
And this is far from the limit.
Write review
5 June 2025 21:30
These 5 Netflix Shows Are Being Downloaded Right Now — Have You Watched Them?
Millions of viewers worldwide have made their choice.
Write review
5 February 2025 05:02
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree