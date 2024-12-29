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The Split 2018 - 2024, season 4

The Split season 4 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Split Seasons Season 4
The Split 16+
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 29 December 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 2
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
7.9 IMDb

The Split List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 4 Episode 1
29 December 2024
Episode 2
Season 4 Episode 2
29 December 2024
TV series release schedule
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