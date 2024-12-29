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The Split 2018 - 2024, season 4
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Split
Seasons
Season 4
The Split
16+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
29 December 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
2
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.7
Rate
12
votes
7.9
IMDb
The Split List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Episode 1
Season 4
Episode 1
29 December 2024
Episode 2
Season 4
Episode 2
29 December 2024
TV series release schedule
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