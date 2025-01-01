Menu
Secret Invasion
Secret Invasion quotes
[from trailer]
Maria Hill
For years, you've been avoiding Earth. I have called for your help plenty of other times and you've been pretty content to let those calls go straight to voicemail.
Nick Fury
Yeah, well. this is different.
[from trailer]
Nick Fury
This is my war, alone, and I'm the last person standing between them and what they truly want.
[from trailer]
Nick Fury
How much do you know about your security details?
James Rhodes
What do you mean, how much do I know about them?
