Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Secret Invasion Quotes

Secret Invasion quotes

[from trailer]
Maria Hill For years, you've been avoiding Earth. I have called for your help plenty of other times and you've been pretty content to let those calls go straight to voicemail.
Nick Fury Yeah, well. this is different.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Nick Fury This is my war, alone, and I'm the last person standing between them and what they truly want.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Nick Fury How much do you know about your security details?
James Rhodes What do you mean, how much do I know about them?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more