"Exit" is a series based on real events that explores the secret lives of Norwegian financiers. The story is centered around interviews with four representatives of this affluent world who want to break free from their daily routines. During the day, they are bored in their luxurious offices, making multimillion-dollar deals and engaging in serious negotiations. But at night, their most repulsive qualities awaken: self-absorption, cruelty, deceitfulness, and hedonism. The world of millionaires, filled with a thirst for violence, drugs, and sex, is carefully hidden behind a facade of success. Their families only see the external prosperity. This series portrays a reality that exists but remains invisible. Therefore, the revealed truth is shocking, dark, and empty.

Expand