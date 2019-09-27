Menu
Russian
Exit

Exit (2019 - 2023)

Exit 18+
Production year 2019
Country Norway
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel NRK1
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Exit" is a series based on real events that explores the secret lives of Norwegian financiers. The story is centered around interviews with four representatives of this affluent world who want to break free from their daily routines. During the day, they are bored in their luxurious offices, making multimillion-dollar deals and engaging in serious negotiations. But at night, their most repulsive qualities awaken: self-absorption, cruelty, deceitfulness, and hedonism. The world of millionaires, filled with a thirst for violence, drugs, and sex, is carefully hidden behind a facade of success. Their families only see the external prosperity. This series portrays a reality that exists but remains invisible. Therefore, the revealed truth is shocking, dark, and empty.
Cast Characters
Agnes Kittelsen
Agnes Kittelsen Hermine Veile
Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen
Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen William Bergvik
Tobias Santelmann
Tobias Santelmann Henrik
Simon J. Berger
Simon J. Berger Adam Veile
Ine Marie Wilmann
Ine Marie Wilmann Celine Bergvik
Jon Øigarden
Jon Øigarden Jeppe Schøitt
Cast and Crew

8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Exit - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
Exit - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 8 episodes
 
Exit - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 8 episodes
 
