Kak zakalaylas stal poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kak zakalaylas stal

Kak zakalaylas stal (1973 - 1973)

Kak zakalaylas stal 18+
Production year 1973
Country USSR
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ЦТ СССР
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Fictionalized autobiography of a young Bolshevik fighter taking part in the Russian civil war.

Cast
Vladimir Konkin
Lev Prygunov
Sergey Ivanov
Antonina Maksimova
Lev Perfilov
Natalya Sayko
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.4 IMDb
Seasons
Kak zakalaylas stal - Season 1 Season 1
1973, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
