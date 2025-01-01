Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kak zakalaylas stal
Kak zakalaylas stal (1973 - 1973)
Kak zakalaylas stal
18+
Drama
History
War
Production year
1973
Country
USSR
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
ЦТ СССР
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
TV series description
Fictionalized autobiography of a young Bolshevik fighter taking part in the Russian civil war.
Cast
Vladimir Konkin
Lev Prygunov
Sergey Ivanov
Antonina Maksimova
Lev Perfilov
Natalya Sayko
Series rating
0.0
0
vote
6.4
IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
1973,
6 episodes
Stills
