Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Viola Tarakanova. V mire prestupnyh strastej
Viola Tarakanova. V mire prestupnyh strastej (2004 - 2007)
Viola Tarakanova. V mire prestupnyh strastej
18+
Crime
Comedy
Adventure
Production year
2004
Country
Russia
Total seasons
3 seasons
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
СТС
Runtime
27 hours 0 minute
Cast
Cast
Irina Rahmanova
Aleksei Maklakov
Dmitry Kharatyan
Ulyana Lapteva
Natalya Lukeicheva
Sergey Astahov
Cast and Crew
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
3.7
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2004,
12 episodes
Season 2
2005,
12 episodes
Season 3
2007,
12 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree