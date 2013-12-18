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Man from the Stars season 1 watch online
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Man from the Stars
Seasons
Season 1
Man from the Stars
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
18 December 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
21
Runtime
21 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.9
Rate
13
votes
8.1
IMDb
"Man from the Stars" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
18 December 2013
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
19 December 2013
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
25 December 2013
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
26 December 2013
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
1 January 2014
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
2 January 2014
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
8 January 2014
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
9 January 2014
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
15 January 2014
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
16 January 2014
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
22 January 2014
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
23 January 2014
Episode 13
Season 1
Episode 13
29 January 2014
Episode 14
Season 1
Episode 14
5 February 2014
Episode 15
Season 1
Episode 15
6 February 2014
Episode 16
Season 1
Episode 16
12 February 2014
Episode 17
Season 1
Episode 17
13 February 2014
Episode 18
Season 1
Episode 18
19 February 2014
Episode 19
Season 1
Episode 19
20 February 2014
Episode 20
Season 1
Episode 20
26 February 2014
Episode 21
Season 1
Episode 21
27 February 2014
TV series release schedule
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