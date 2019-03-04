Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
6.6
IMDb Rating: 6.9
The Name of the Rose
The Name of the Rose (2019 - 2019)
The Name of the Rose
18+
Drama
Crime
Detective
Production year
2019
Country
Italy
Total seasons
1 season
Episode duration
50 minutes
TV channel
Rai 1
Runtime
6 hours 40 minutes
Cast
Michael Emerson
John Turturro
Damian Hardung
Rupert Everett
Stefano Fresi
Roberto Herlitzka
Cast and Crew
Series rating
6.6
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2019,
8 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
