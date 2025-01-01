Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to the entire team when they make the same mistake on multiple occasions in one service] I've had enough
Chef Ramsay[disappointed and confused, repeated line to a contestant when they present him a dish with some type of discrepancy] honestly?
Chef Ramsay[Repeated Line at the end of the night to the losing team showing contempt] piss off
Chef Ramsay[Repeated Line at the end of the night to the losing team, showing contempt] fuck off
Chef Ramsay[repeated line to contestants implying he'll give them another chance by staying in the completion] Back in line.
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to a contestant when he feels their cooking and working too slow, implying their falling asleep] wakey, wakey
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to a contestant when they've been nominated for elimination] tell me why you think you're up for elimination?
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to a contestant when they've been nominated for elimination] tell me why you think you should stay.
Chef Ramsay[repeated line to contestants implying he'll give them a second chance] You're going back to the blue team
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to the wining team that won the first part of a team challenge, that was only used as a diversion of what the actual team challenge was] you won nothing.
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to the contestants after their blind taste test] headsets off
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to the contestants before their blind taste test] headsets on
Chef Ramsay[repeated line, instructions to the teams for creating their own menu for dinner service] your menu, my standards, got it?
Chef Ramsay[repeated line to one of the teams during dinner service] you're all looking like a bunch of chickens with your heads cut off.
Chef Ramsay[repeated line to the contestant he considers the weakest, implying he'll give them another chance to stay in the competition] I'm not ready to give up on you.
Chef Ramsay[repeated line to a contestant when they make the same mistake multiple times] not good enough
Chef Ramsay[repeated line to a contestant when they make the same mistake on many occasions] leave me alone
Chef Ramsay[repeated line to a contestant, implying he'll give them another chance to stay in the competition] wake up
Chef Ramsay[repeated line and telling the losing team what the punishment is] I want both kitchens cleaned and prepped ahead of tonight's dinner service.
Chef Ramsay[repeated line to a contestant, encouraging them not to give up, suggesting they improve if he sees a decline in their performance] bounce back
Chef Ramsay[repeated line to the contestants, stating the start for the team challenge or individual challenge] off you go.
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to the team that did not complete dinner service] get upstairs and give me two names that should be up for elimination.
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to a waiter as he hands them a course from a patron's meal, suggesting to waiter they relay the apology to the same patron] sorry for the delay.
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to a contestant when they fail their quality control test] I'm looking for a leader, not a line cook.
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to the contestants before their team challenge, implying their reward will be very satisfying and the punishment will be very tiring] you do not want to lose this challenge, trust me
Chef Ramsay[repeated question to the contestants referring to the sample of a piece of the food he fed to them during their blind taste test] what is it?
[Repeated line]
Chef RamsayYou have to run the kitchen, you can't let the kitchen run you.
Chef Ramsay[Repeated question to a contestant, referring to the dark portions on a burnt scallop they personally cooked and brought to him] are you color blind?
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to a contestant when they bring him undercooked scallops, referring to the texture of the scallops] rubber, rubber, rubber!
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to one of the teams after they keep making one mistake after another] does any have my back here?
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line after a contestant passes a quality control test] well spotted.
[Repeated line]
Chef RamsayIt's not how you start, it's how you finish.
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to contestants and referring to the stoves and ovens after dinner service] switch off
Chef Ramsay[repeated line to a waiter when a course is ready to be served to a diner] service please.
Chef Ramsay[repeated line to contestants implying he'll give them a second chance] You're going back to the red team.
Chef Ramsay[repeated line to himself when contestants make the same cooking mistake several times] it's not possible
Chef Ramsay[Repeated Line at the end of the night to the team that completed service showing gratitude] good night.
Chef Ramsay[repeated line to the Maître d] Open Hell's Kitchen please, let's go.
Chef Ramsay[Repeated line to a contestant after they've been eliminated] what you don't do is stop pursuing your food dream.
Chef Ramsay[repeated line to the older contestants before eliminating them] I can't teach an old dog new tricks.
Chef Ramsay[repeated line and telling them what the punishment is to the losing team of the team challenge] I want both kitchens cleaned and prepped ahead of tonight's dinner service.