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Local Hero season 1 watch online
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Local Hero
Seasons
Season 1
Dongneui yeongung
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
23 January 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
16 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6.3
IMDb
"Local Hero" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
23 January 2016
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
24 January 2016
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
30 January 2016
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
31 January 2016
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
13 February 2016
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
14 February 2016
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
20 February 2016
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
21 February 2016
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
27 February 2016
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
28 February 2016
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
5 March 2016
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
6 March 2016
Episode 13
Season 1
Episode 13
12 March 2016
Episode 14
Season 1
Episode 14
13 March 2016
Episode 15
Season 1
Episode 15
19 March 2016
Episode 16
Season 1
Episode 16
20 March 2016
TV series release schedule
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