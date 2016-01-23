Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Local Hero season 1 watch online

Local Hero season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Local Hero Seasons Season 1
Dongneui yeongung 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 23 January 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 16
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.3 IMDb

"Local Hero" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
23 January 2016
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
24 January 2016
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
30 January 2016
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
31 January 2016
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
13 February 2016
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
14 February 2016
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
20 February 2016
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
21 February 2016
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
27 February 2016
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
28 February 2016
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
5 March 2016
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
6 March 2016
Episode 13
Season 1 Episode 13
12 March 2016
Episode 14
Season 1 Episode 14
13 March 2016
Episode 15
Season 1 Episode 15
19 March 2016
Episode 16
Season 1 Episode 16
20 March 2016
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more