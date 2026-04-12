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The Classroom of the Black Cat and a Witch 2026, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Classroom of the Black Cat and a Witch
Seasons
Season 1
Kuroneko to Majo no Kyoushitsu
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
12 April 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 48 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6.6
IMDb
The Classroom of the Black Cat and a Witch season 1 new episodes release schedule.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
12 April 2026
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
19 April 2026
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
26 April 2026
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
3 May 2026
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
10 May 2026
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
17 May 2026
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
24 May 2026
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
31 May 2026
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
7 June 2026
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
14 June 2026
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
21 June 2026
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
28 June 2026
TV series release schedule
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