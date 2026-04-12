Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

The Classroom of the Black Cat and a Witch 2026, season 1

The Classroom of the Black Cat and a Witch season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Classroom of the Black Cat and a Witch Seasons Season 1
Kuroneko to Majo no Kyoushitsu 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 12 April 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 48 minutes

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.6 IMDb

The Classroom of the Black Cat and a Witch season 1 new episodes release schedule.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
12 April 2026
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
19 April 2026
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
26 April 2026
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
3 May 2026
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
10 May 2026
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
17 May 2026
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
24 May 2026
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
31 May 2026
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
7 June 2026
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
14 June 2026
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
21 June 2026
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
28 June 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more