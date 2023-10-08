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Perepoj zvezdu (2023), season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Perepoj zvezdu
Seasons
Season 1
Perepoj zvezdu
12+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
8 October 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
20 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
0.0
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0
vote
Perepoj zvezdu List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Выпуск 1
Season 1
Episode 1
8 October 2023
Выпуск 2
Season 1
Episode 2
15 October 2023
Выпуск 3
Season 1
Episode 3
22 October 2023
Выпуск 4
Season 1
Episode 4
29 October 2023
Выпуск 5
Season 1
Episode 5
6 November 2023
Выпуск 6
Season 1
Episode 6
12 November 2023
Выпуск 7
Season 1
Episode 7
19 November 2023
Выпуск 8
Season 1
Episode 8
26 November 2023
Выпуск 9
Season 1
Episode 9
3 December 2023
Выпуск 10
Season 1
Episode 10
10 December 2023
TV series release schedule
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