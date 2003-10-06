Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Gungrave
Seasons
Gungrave All seasons
Gungrave
16+
Production year
2003
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
TV Tokyo
Series rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
7.9
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Gungrave"
Season 1
26 episodes
6 October 2003 - 29 March 2004
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree